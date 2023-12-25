Accessibility links

FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - It’s Christmas in the Holy Land

We’ll experience Christmas in the war torn holy land as a new peace proposal is put forward by Egypt after a deadly night in Gaza. We visit an Estonian military base amid preparations for a larger conflict, and we stop in on the home of America's first president and experience the holiday traditions

