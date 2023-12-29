FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Russia Launches Massive Barrage Against Ukraine
Russia launched what might be the largest aerial barrage against Ukraine of the two-year old war, we’ll hear from Kyiv. The United Nations Security Council is expected to discuss Gaza again on Friday and the climate crisis is bringing unusual weather to Shanghai, and a look back at 2023 in Africa.
December 28, 2023
FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Dozens More Killed in Gaza
December 25, 2023
FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - It’s Christmas in the Holy Land
