FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Russia Launches Massive Barrage Against Ukraine

Flashpoint Global Crises

Russia launched what might be the largest aerial barrage against Ukraine of the two-year old war, we’ll hear from Kyiv. The United Nations Security Council is expected to discuss Gaza again on Friday and the climate crisis is bringing unusual weather to Shanghai, and a look back at 2023 in Africa.

