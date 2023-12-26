FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - The U.S. Has Attacked Iran-Backed Forces in Iraq
The U.S. has retaliated against an Iran-back militia in Iraq following an attack on an American base there, and Ukraine has damaged a Russian Navy ship in Crimea. We look at journalists amid a culture of political misinformation and we look at the crisis facing people who need organ transplants.
Episodes
-
December 25, 2023
FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - It’s Christmas in the Holy Land
-
-
-
December 20, 2023
FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Hamas Leader in Cairo for Talks
-
December 19, 2023
FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - U.S. To Defend Red Sea Shipping
-