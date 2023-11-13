FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES Heavy Fighting Encircles Main Hospital in Gaza City
Gaza’s main hospital is surrounded by fighting; power is cut off as the death toll climbs. We check in with communities in southern Israel, including a conversation with the mayor of Sderot. Plus, security in the Pacific and we learn more about a highly contagious disease that’s making a comeback.
Episodes
November 12, 2023
US Strikes Iran-linked Sites in Eastern Syria
November 09, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Israel to Begin 4-Hour Daily Pauses for Aid
November 08, 2023
US Military Launches Another Retaliatory Airstrike in Syria
November 06, 2023
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: One Month Anniversary of Israel-Hamas War
