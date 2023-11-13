Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

International Edition
Subscribe
International Edition

Subscribe

Google Podcast Subscribe

FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES Heavy Fighting Encircles Main Hospital in Gaza City

FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES Heavy Fighting Encircles Main Hospital in Gaza City
Embed
FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES Heavy Fighting Encircles Main Hospital in Gaza City

No media source currently available

0:00 0:25:00 0:00
Download

Gaza’s main hospital is surrounded by fighting; power is cut off as the death toll climbs. We check in with communities in southern Israel, including a conversation with the mayor of Sderot. Plus, security in the Pacific and we learn more about a highly contagious disease that’s making a comeback.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG