FLASHPOINT IRAN: African Nations, Iran Seek Respite From Economic Woes During Raisi Tour

Council on Foreign Relations’ Ambassador Michelle Gavin on what three African nations got out of hosting Iran’s president last week. Former Israeli military international spokesman Jonathan Conricus on how Israel determined that Iran is smuggling weapons to West Bank Palestinian militants. Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims’ Kourosh Doustshenas on what is next after this month’s referral of Iran to International Court of Justice for 2020 shootdown of Ukrainian passenger plane.