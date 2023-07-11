FLASHPOINT IRAN: Britain Plans Broader Sanctions But Lack of IRGC Designation Concerns Activists
British Iranian politician Mattie Heaven on the Sunak government’s decision to broaden sanctions against Iran but not designate IRGC a terrorist group. Geneva reporter Lisa Schlein on next steps for International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran after its oral update to UN Human Rights Council. Harvard Kennedy School researcher Nicole Grajewski on why Iran may not benefit much from its new membership of Shanghai Cooperation Organization.