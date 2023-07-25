Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Flashpoint Iran
Subscribe
Flashpoint Iran

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Subscribe

FLASHPOINT IRAN: Can US Military Deployments to Mideast Deter Iran From Destabilizing Region?

FLASHPOINT IRAN: Can US Military Deployments to Mideast Deter Iran From Destabilizing Region?
Embed
FLASHPOINT IRAN: Can US Military Deployments to Mideast Deter Iran From Destabilizing Region?

No media source currently available

0:00 0:25:00 0:00
Download

Heritage Foundation analyst Victoria Coates on whether last week's U.S. military deployments to Mideast can deter Iran from destabilizing activities. Iran Human Rights Documentation Center’s Shahin Milani on the UN special rapporteur’s appeal for member states to pressure Tehran more on rights violations. Independent journalist Deepa Parent on how she contacted suspended female university students in Iran for her story in The Guardian.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG