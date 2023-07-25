FLASHPOINT IRAN: Can US Military Deployments to Mideast Deter Iran From Destabilizing Region?
Heritage Foundation analyst Victoria Coates on whether last week's U.S. military deployments to Mideast can deter Iran from destabilizing activities. Iran Human Rights Documentation Center’s Shahin Milani on the UN special rapporteur’s appeal for member states to pressure Tehran more on rights violations. Independent journalist Deepa Parent on how she contacted suspended female university students in Iran for her story in The Guardian.