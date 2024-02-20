FLASHPOINT IRAN: Gas Pipeline Sabotage Reveals Weakness in Iran’s Ability to Protect Critical Infrastructure

Center for Middle East and Global Order security analyst Shahin Modarres on how saboteurs were able to strike major gas pipelines in western Iran on Feb. 14. U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking on Iran’s connection to Red Sea shipping attacks by Yemen’s Houthis. Swedish-Israeli-American activist Saskia Pantell on what she wants Sweden to do about an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate her and two other Swedish Jews. American University sociologist Jessica Emami on why Iran’s disgruntled workers and retirees have been able to stage frequent small-scale protests across the country in recent days.