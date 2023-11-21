FLASHPOINT IRAN: How IAEA Could Respond to Iran’s Defiance of Nuclear Transparency Demands

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby on signs that Iran and Russia are poised to boost military ties. The Institute for Science and International Security’s David Albright on how the IAEA governing board might react to Iran’s latest defiance of international demands for transparency in its nuclear program. VOA Persian’s Saghi Laghaei on witness accounts of Iran’s increasing harassment of women who refuse to wear a mandatory hijab. Iranian-American activist Sarah Raviani on how she helped to build a coalition of advocates for tougher U.S. sanctions on Iran’s Islamist rulers.