FLASHPOINT IRAN: How Iran Helps its Houthi, Hamas Proxies Improve Missile Capabilities

Former Israeli Missile Defense Organization founder Uzi Rubin on how Iran has helped its Houthi and Hamas proxies to improve their missile and rocket capabilities. German European Parliament member Hannah Neumann on Iran’s re-arrest of dissident rapper Toomaj Salehi and her plans to attend Nobel peace prize ceremony for Iran’s jailed rights activist Narges Mohammadi on Dec. 10. Former Israeli lawmaker Ruth Wasserman Lande on how Israelis have supported Iran’s Woman-Life-Freedom protests. Persian Israeli security researcher Beni Sabti on hosting new Israeli government video news program in Persian language, Daily Briefing Farsi.

