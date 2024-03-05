FLASHPOINT IRAN: How Iran Settled on 41% Election Turnout Figure That Opposition Activists Say is Inflated

GAMAAN (the Group for Analyzing and Measuring Attitudes in Iran) director Ammar Maleki on why the Islamic republic is asserting its uncompetitive March 1 elections drew a 41% turnout that opposition activists say is inflated. German Institute for Global and Area Studies researcher Sara Bazoobandi on how she tracks Iran’s inflation crisis. U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Taylor on how Washington visit of Iraqi Kurdish leader Masrour Barzani helps U.S. to counter Iran’s proxy militias. VOA Persian executive editor Niusha Boghrati on his recent documentary featuring insights into Iran’s supply of drones for Russia’s two-year invasion of Ukraine.