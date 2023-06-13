Accessibility links

FLASHPOINT IRAN: How the US is Responding to Iran’s Lack of Nuclear Transparency

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on pressing Iran to be more transparent about its nuclear activities. Arms Control Association’s Kelsey Davenport on why U.N. nuclear agency’s governing board did not censure Iran for its lack transparency so far. Middle East Institute’s Fatemeh Aman on how the Taliban benefit from restricting water flow from Afghanistan’s Helmand River into Iran.

