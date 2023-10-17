FLASHPOINT IRAN: Iran-Backed Hamas’ Attacks on Israel Distract From Tehran’s Rights Abuses
Leaders of Israel, Iran and the United States on Tehran’s connection to Israel-Hamas war that began October 7 with Hamas' attack on southern Israel. Iran-born British American actress and activist Nazanin Boniadi and United Nations Special Rapporteur on situation of human rights in Iran Javaid Rehman speak to VOA at the National Union for Democracy in Iran conference on how to end impunity for Tehran’s rights violations against the Iranian people.
September 19, 2023
FLASHPOINT IRAN: US Prisoners Return Home From Iran
