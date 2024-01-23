FLASHPOINT IRAN: Iran Carries Out Early Morning Execution

Mohammad Ghobadlou was executed by Iran on Tuesday. Authorities alleged he killed a police officer in 2022. VOA Persian’s Kambiz Tavana spoke with Clara Bunger, a member of Germany’s Parliament about his case. A thwarted Iranian plot to assassinate two journalists working for a Persian TV network in London has renewed focus on the ways hostile governments try to target critics outside their jurisdiction. VOA Press Freedom reporter Liam Scott shares the report. A group of international film organizations and filmmakers is raising the alarm about Iran’s treatment of two prominent directors barred from leaving the country. Iranian filmmaker and actress U.S.-based Mary Apick discusses.