FLASHPOINT IRAN: Iran Draws Scrutiny for High-Level Meetings With Proxies Prior to Hamas Attacks on Israel

Alma Research and Education Center’s Israeli Lt. Col. (Res.) Sarit Zehavi on Iran’s high-level meetings with Hamas and Hezbollah ahead of terror attacks on Israel. The Guardian’s Deepa Parent on latest witness accounts of Oct. 1 incident in Tehran’s metro system where 16-year-old girl Armita Geravand collapsed after apparently being confronted by morality police for not wearing a hijab. Center for Human Rights in Iran’s Hadi Ghaemi on how Iranians see Nobel Peace Prize for jailed activist Narges Mohammadi and Israel-Hamas war.