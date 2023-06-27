FLASHPOINT IRAN: Iran Pursues Elusive Economic Boost in Embrace of Arab Neighbors

Accessibility links

American Enterprise Institute’s Kita Fitzpatrick on measuring the success of Iran’s diplomatic outreach to Arab states. Tel Aviv University’s Dina Lisnyansky on how Iran used its proxies to build a terror stronghold in West Bank. Independent researcher Nik Ahang Kowsar on why flash floods in northern Iran this month left much of Tehran without clean water.

