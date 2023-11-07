Accessibility links

FLASHPOINT IRAN: Iran’s Long Game in Coordinating with Hamas, Hezbollah as they Battle Israel

Chatham House’s Sanam Vakil on what is behind Iran’s latest coordination with Hamas and Hezbollah as they battle Israel. Journalist Karmel Melamed and other Iranian American Jews in Los Angeles, California, speak out on Iran’s apparent coercion of its Jewish minority into staging anti-Israel rallies in five cities on Oct. 30. Iran Human Rights group’s Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam on how he tracked Iran’s surge in executions in first 10 months of this year.

