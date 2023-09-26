FLASHPOINT IRAN: Iran’s Militarization of Kurdish Areas Thwarts Protests, But for How Long?

The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Hengaw Organization for Human Rights’ Awyar Shekhi on how militarization of Iran’s Kurdistan province thwarted Mahsa Amini anniversary protests. VOA Persian’s Saman Arbabi on how Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s UNGA delegation reacted when approached by VOA journalists at a New York hotel. Hostage Aid Worldwide’s Barry Rosen on why U.S.-Iran prisoner releases last week were not a “prisoner exchange.”