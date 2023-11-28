Accessibility links

FLASHPOINT IRAN: Iran’s Proxies Still Destabilizing Region Despite Lull in Attacks on US Bases

U.S. Defense Department Press Secretary Patrick Ryder on Iranian proxies’ lull in attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb on what her sources say about reasons for the lull. Israeli foreign ministry public diplomacy official Emmanuel Nahshon on Iran’s apparent coercion of its minority Jews into staging anti-Israel protests last month. Palestinian Authority Social Development Minister Ahmed Majdalani on Iran using its Palestinian proxies as a tool to seek the destruction of Israel. Water issues researcher Nik Ahang Kowsar on Iran’s parliament urging the government to do more to prevent floods plaguing the country.

