FLASHPOINT IRAN: Iran Seen Restraining Proxies to Obscure Connection to Strikes on Israel, US

Reichman University’s International Institute for Counter-Terrorism director Col. (Ret.) Miri Eisin on the strategy behind Iran’s use of proxies besides Hamas to strike at Israel and U.S. forces in the region. VOA Persian reporter Arash Sigarchi on how Persian speakers have reacted to his reports from Israel on its war with Hamas. Kayhan London managing editor Nazenin Ansari on Iranian security forces suppressing dissent at the funeral of Armita Geravand, a teenager who died in an apparent confrontation with the morality police.

