FLASHPOINT IRAN: Iranians See Hypocrisy in Tehran’s Handling of Islamist Official’s Sex Scandal

VOA Persian’s Ali Sajjadi on how Iranians have reacted to the sex scandal involving an Islamist official in Iran’s Gilan province. Washington Institute for Near East Policy’s Farzin Nadimi on what message Iran’s new cruise missile sends to U.S. forces in Mideast. International Women's Media Foundation’s Elisa Lees Munoz on granting an award to Iranian photojournalist Yalda Moaiery. Iran Human Rights Documentation Center’s Shahin Milani on why minorities are overrepresented in Iran’s killings of antigovernment protesters.