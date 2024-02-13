Accessibility links

Flashpoint Iran

FLASHPOINT IRAN: Islamic Republic’s Triumphalist Revolution Anniversary Event Masks Public Regret Over Iran’s Regression

Atlantic Council senior fellow Holly Dagres on the Islamic republic’s veneer of victory as it marks the 45th anniversary of its seizure of power. VOA Persian executive editor Niusha Boghrati on how VOA secured discreet on-camera interviews with young adults inside Iran about the Islamic revolution anniversary. Former Israeli national security adviser and Foundation for Defense of Democracies senior fellow Eyal Hulata on whether Iran is ready to rein in its proxy Hezbollah as Western powers try to mediate a truce in Israel-Lebanon border clashes.

