FLASHPOINT IRAN: Israel Frets Over Reports of Potential US-Iran Nuclear Understandings

Israeli correspondent Amichai Stein on why Israel opposes any U.S. understandings with Iran that would unfreeze Iranian funds in return for Tehran restraining nuclear activity. National Solidarity Group for Iran’s Siamak Aram on his organization’s 14-day sit-in outside the U.S. State Department. Wilson Center’s Cynthia Arnson on why U.S. should worry about Iranian president’s Latin America tour.

