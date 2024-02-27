Flashpoint Iran: Many Iranians, Struggling with Inflation, Show Apathy Ahead of Uncompetitive Parliamentary Election

Independent Persian chief editor Camelia Entekhabifard on why many voters in Iran were apathetic ahead of March 1 parliamentary elections. VOA Persian managing editor Arash Sigarchi on Tehran’s Revolutionary Court convicting him and 10 other VOA Persian journalists in absentia for alleged propaganda crimes after a secret trial. U.N. Special Rapporteur for the situation of human rights in Iran Javaid Rehman on why he is optimistic as he prepares to end his six-year mandate in a few months. Iranian American entrepreneur and attorney Rumi Parsa on why U.S. social media giants Meta and X penalized Iranian government accounts this month, one year after he sued them in U.S. federal court to take such action.