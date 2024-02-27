Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Flashpoint Iran
Subscribe
Flashpoint Iran

Subscribe

Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Subscribe

Flashpoint Iran: Many Iranians, Struggling with Inflation, Show Apathy Ahead of Uncompetitive Parliamentary Election

Flashpoint Iran: Many Iranians, Struggling with Inflation, Show Apathy Ahead of Uncompetitive Parliamentary Election
Embed
Flashpoint Iran: Many Iranians, Struggling with Inflation, Show Apathy Ahead of Uncompetitive Parliamentary Election

No media source currently available

0:00 0:25:00 0:00
Download

Independent Persian chief editor Camelia Entekhabifard on why many voters in Iran were apathetic ahead of March 1 parliamentary elections. VOA Persian managing editor Arash Sigarchi on Tehran’s Revolutionary Court convicting him and 10 other VOA Persian journalists in absentia for alleged propaganda crimes after a secret trial. U.N. Special Rapporteur for the situation of human rights in Iran Javaid Rehman on why he is optimistic as he prepares to end his six-year mandate in a few months. Iranian American entrepreneur and attorney Rumi Parsa on why U.S. social media giants Meta and X penalized Iranian government accounts this month, one year after he sued them in U.S. federal court to take such action.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG