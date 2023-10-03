FLASHPOINT IRAN: Security Forces Arrest, Shoot Baluchis Marking Anniversary of Mass Killings

Balochistan Human Rights Group’s Monireh Shirani on why Iran cracked down on ethnic Baluch protests marking first anniversary of Zahedan mass killings with less deadly force than one year ago. VOA Persian’s Siamak Dehghanpour on why Iran appears to be trying to silence a lawyer representing Mahsa Amini’s family. Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Behnam Ben Taleblu on how Iran’s successful Sept. 27 launch of a satellite into orbit helps Iran’s ballistic missile development.