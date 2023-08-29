FLASHPOINT IRAN: Slain Protesters’ Families Under Pressure Ahead of Anniversary of Mahsa Amini Protests

Accessibility links

Human Rights Watch’s Tara Sepehri Far on Iran increasing harassment of families of slain anti-government protesters ahead of first anniversary of Mahsa Amini protests. Darian Dalili on his phone call with U.S. Special Envoy for Iran to appeal for help in securing release of his U.S. resident father Shahab Dalili from prison in Iran. TankerTrackers.com co-founder Sam Madani on why Iran’s oil exports have surged this month despite U.S. sanctions.

