FLASHPOINT IRAN: US, Britain Get Tougher on Yemen’s Houthis by Sinking Boats, Issuing Warning

Former U.S. National Intelligence Manager for Iran Norman Roule on U.S. and Britain toughening their responses to attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis on Red Sea shipping. Check Point Software Technologies’ Gil Messing on last month’s escalation in cyber attacks on infrastructure in Iran and Israel with each side blaming the other. Independent environmental journalist Sanam Mahoozi on how December’s dangerous air pollution levels in Iran’s big cities affect health, livelihoods of Iranians.

