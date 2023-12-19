Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Flashpoint Iran
Subscribe
Flashpoint Iran

Subscribe

Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Subscribe

FLASHPOINT IRAN: US on Defense with New Coalition to Protect Red Sea Shipping from Houthis

FLASHPOINT IRAN: US on Defense with New Coalition to Protect Red Sea Shipping from Houthis
Embed
FLASHPOINT IRAN: US on Defense with New Coalition to Protect Red Sea Shipping from Houthis

No media source currently available

0:00 0:25:00 0:00
Download

Atlantic Council’s Ambassador Nathan Sales on U.S. forming multinational security force to protect commercial shipping in Red Sea from attacks by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. U.S. nonprofit group Alliance Against Islamic Regime of Iran Apologists’ Lawdan Bazargan on Oberlin College’s suspension of Iranian professor Mohammad Jafar Mahallati, a former Iranian ambassador to the U.N. Kurdish Community in Germany’s Schilan Kurdpoor on why Iranian security forces are escalating shootings of Kolbars, Iranian Kurds who carry goods into Iran from across the Iraqi border.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG