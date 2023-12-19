FLASHPOINT IRAN: US on Defense with New Coalition to Protect Red Sea Shipping from Houthis

Atlantic Council’s Ambassador Nathan Sales on U.S. forming multinational security force to protect commercial shipping in Red Sea from attacks by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. U.S. nonprofit group Alliance Against Islamic Regime of Iran Apologists’ Lawdan Bazargan on Oberlin College’s suspension of Iranian professor Mohammad Jafar Mahallati, a former Iranian ambassador to the U.N. Kurdish Community in Germany’s Schilan Kurdpoor on why Iranian security forces are escalating shootings of Kolbars, Iranian Kurds who carry goods into Iran from across the Iraqi border.