FLASHPOINT IRAN: Which Iranians Arrested in US Could Be Released in a Prisoner Swap?

Foundation for Defense of Democracies researcher Andrea Stricker on which U.S.-detained Iranians Tehran could be seeking to free in developing a prisoner deal with the U.S. Iranian-American Gazelle Sharmahd on her State Department sit-in to press U.S. officials to demand that Iran release her jailed U.S. resident father Jamshid Sharmahd. Middle East Media Research Institute’s Alberto Fernandez on why Iran is promoting a Spanish version of Supreme Leader Khamenei’s memoir in Latin America.