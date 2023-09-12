FLASHPOINT IRAN: Will Women Defy Raisi’s Warning Not to Protest on Mahsa Amini Anniversary?

Human Rights Activists in Iran’s Skylar Thompson on whether Tehran’s crackdown on dissent ahead of the first anniversary of women’s rights icon Mahsa Amini’s death in custody will affect Iranians’ will to protest. American Enterprise Institute’s Nicholas Carl on why Iran puts military resources into Syria. Institute for Science and International Security’s David Albright on global response to research indicating Russia relies on Western electronics to build Iranian-designed attack drones in its Alabuga special economic zone.