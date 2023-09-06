FLASHPOINT IRAN: Women, Undaunted by Crackdown, Mobilize Renewed Protests for Mahsa Amini Anniversary

VOA Persian “Tablet” TV show host Masih Alinejad on what sources in Iran are saying about plans to mark the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini protests. U.S.-based, Iran-born artist Kiana Honarmand on her recent Rockville, Maryland, exhibition honoring Iran’s “Woman Life Freedom” protests. Institute for Science and International Security’s David Albright on what apparent leaked documents from Russia’s Alabuga drone production facility say about Iran-Russia drone cooperation.