FLASHPOINT IRAN: Yemen’s Houthis Maintain Capability to Target Ships After US, British Strikes

Iran unleashes aerial strikes on perceived enemies in Pakistan, Iraq and Syria in a 24-hour period. Eurasia Group’s Gregory Brew on the effectiveness of U.S. and British strikes on Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. The Campaign to Free Political Prisoners in Iran group’s Shiva Mahboubi on how four Kurdish political prisoners whose death sentences were upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court could win a reprieve. Iran International’s Maryam Sinaiee how northern Iran fishmonger Sadegh Bagheri, who charmed Instagram users with a song and dance routine, overcame government efforts to silence him.