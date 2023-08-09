FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: A Large Explosion Erupts at Russian Factory
Another drone attack in Moscow and a huge explosion at a factory that produces electronic equipment for the Russian military. Why might Belarus want to buy drones from Iran and a look back at the Belarusian election of August 9th 2020. Plus, Ukrainian books are popular in Washington.
