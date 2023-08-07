FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Woman Arrested in Apparent Plot to Assassinate Zelenskyy
A woman is arrested for apparently conspiring in an assassination plot targeting Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Russia continues attacks on Ukraine, striking a blood donation center as the Ukrainian navy strikes a bridge in Crimea. We chat with Human Rights Watch about possible war crimes in Lymann
