FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Biden Urges World Leaders to Stand with Ukraine

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Biden Urges World Leaders to Stand with Ukraine
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Biden Urges World Leaders to Stand with Ukraine

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, President Joe Biden denounces Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a violation of the core tenets of U.N. Charter. Zelenskiy joins world leaders in New York. Russian drones hit warehouses with humanitarian supplies. A US Marine joins Ukraine's military.

