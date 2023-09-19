FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Biden Urges World Leaders to Stand with Ukraine
Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, President Joe Biden denounces Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a violation of the core tenets of U.N. Charter. Zelenskiy joins world leaders in New York. Russian drones hit warehouses with humanitarian supplies. A US Marine joins Ukraine's military.
