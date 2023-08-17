Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Flashpoint Ukraine
Subscribe
Flashpoint Ukraine

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Subscribe

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Despite the War and Sea Mines, Beaches Open

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Despite the War and Sea Mines, Beaches Open
Embed
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Despite the War and Sea Mines, Beaches Open

No media source currently available

0:00 0:25:00 0:00
Download

Fighting rages on across Ukraine and both Kyiv and Moscow claim to have made advances. Plus, the challenges of using Russia’s frozen assets to pay for damages in Ukraine, and despite Russia’s renewed attacks on the Odesa region, its residents aren’t letting that stop them from enjoying the beach.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG