Flashpoint Ukraine
Flashpoint Ukraine

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Is Russia’s War in Ukraine Reaching a Stalemate?

Ukraine’s top military commander on his concerns of a new phase of the war that could benefit Moscow. Russia’s ties to Hamas and what Moscow stands to gain in its war on Ukraine. The debate in Washington over aid for Ukraine. The massive task of demining Ukraine will take years and a lot of money.

