FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin’s Meeting

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin’s Meeting
A look at Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin’s meeting and what it might mean, and a look back at the G20. We meet a Ukrainian chef who has given up fine cuisine to feed soldiers on the front lines, and a look at Ukrainian military progress in Crimea. Plus U.S. diplomats expelled from Russia.

