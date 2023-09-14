FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin’s Meeting
A look at Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin’s meeting and what it might mean, and a look back at the G20. We meet a Ukrainian chef who has given up fine cuisine to feed soldiers on the front lines, and a look at Ukrainian military progress in Crimea. Plus U.S. diplomats expelled from Russia.
