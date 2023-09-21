FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Massive Russian Aerial Attacks Hit Multiple Ukrainian Regions
Russian forces carry out multiple aerial attacks across Ukraine. President Zalensky visits Washington and makes his case to Congress for continued support in Ukraine's defense against Russian forces. U.S. funded research finds a disturbing campaign to force Ukrainians to become Russian citizens.
Episodes
September 19, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Biden Urges World Leaders to Stand with Ukraine
September 15, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine Retakes Town Near Bakhmut
September 14, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin’s Meeting
September 13, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia's Putin, North Korea's Kim Pledge Allegiance