FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Putin and Kim pledge allegiance.

Kim Jong Un is in Russia to make a deal, will he get what he wants? We learn more about an attack on Russian forces in Sevastopol and discuss the relative strengths of the Ukrainian navy. Plus, we meet an American occupational therapist in Ukraine to help soldiers who have lost limbs.

