Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Flashpoint Ukraine
Subscribe
Flashpoint Ukraine

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Subscribe

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia Africa Summit Underway In St. Petersburg

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia Africa Summit Underway In St. Petersburg
Embed
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia Africa Summit Underway In St. Petersburg

No media source currently available

0:00 0:25:00 0:00
Download

As the Russia Africa summit gets underway in St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin promises to give six African countries grain and to export enough grain to make up for the lack of Ukrainian grain on the market. Plus, what is a U.S. President legally allowed to do if nuclear war breaks out in Europe?

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG