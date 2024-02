FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia Launches Wave of Drones on Ukraine as Kyiv Continues Reboot of Military Leadership

Russia’s military launches more drone attacks on Ukraine as President Zelenskyy makes more military leadership changes. VOA’s Rick Pantaleo gets details from Anna Chernikova in Kyiv. The White House, European leaders, and NATO condemned remarks by Donald Trump on potentially not defending alliance members. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has the story. Ukrainian officials claim Russian forces are using terminals of Elon Musk’s satellite Internet service Starlink.