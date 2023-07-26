FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia Prepares For African Summit
Vladimir Putin prepares to meet African heads of state, and an in-depth look at what Putin was doing during the Wagner Group’s rebellion last month. Ukraine claims to have recaptured more land near Bakhmut, and we visit a hospital treating wounded soldiers. Plus, volunteers helping Ukraine's pets.
Episodes
July 24, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Moscow Attacked by Drones
July 21, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Poland Moves Troops Towards Belarus
July 19, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Attacks Continue on Odessa
