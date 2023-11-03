Accessibility links

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia's Biggest Drone Strike in Weeks Hits Ukrainian Infrastructure

Russia launches a massive drone attack early Friday, hitting critical infrastructure in Ukraine. The U.S. is expected to deliver $425 million in new military aid to Ukraine. Archaeologists find hundreds of valuable artifacts in newly exposed areas where an explosion destroyed the Kakhovka Dam.

