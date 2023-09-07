Accessibility links

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Secretary Blinken’s Visit to Ukraine Continues

Antony Blinken is in Kyiv for more talks as Odesa is attacked, and Moscow accuses Kyiv of attacking its cities with drones. A possible alternative to the Black Sea Grain Deal is floated by a Ukrainian ambassador and a look at the coming session of Congress and what it means for Ukraine.

