FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Secretary Blinken’s Visit to Ukraine Continues
Antony Blinken is in Kyiv for more talks as Odesa is attacked, and Moscow accuses Kyiv of attacking its cities with drones. A possible alternative to the Black Sea Grain Deal is floated by a Ukrainian ambassador and a look at the coming session of Congress and what it means for Ukraine.
Episodes
-
September 06, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: US Top Diplomat Blinken Visits Kyiv
-
September 05, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Did Russian Drones Enter Romanian Territory?
-
September 04, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine’s Defense Minister to Be Replaced
-
September 01, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine Attacks Deep Inside Russia
-
-