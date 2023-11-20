FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Show of Solidarity as U.S. Defense Chief Surprise Visit to Ukraine and New Aid
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin makes surprise visit to Kyiv to reassure Ukrainian leaders continued American support. Ukraine suffers another wave of intensive Russian shelling. Russia increases its defense spending budget by record amount. A project to preserve Ukraine’s cultural heritage.
