FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: US Lawmakers Keep Government Open at Expense of Aid for Ukraine
The U.S. government averted a shutdown with little time to spare and without a deal on continuing aid for Ukraine. EU foreign ministers held their first-ever meeting outside the block, meeting in Kyiv as a show of support. The US Forest Service Helps Equip Ukrainian Volunteer Firefighters
Episodes
-
-
September 28, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: NATO Secretary General Pays Surprise visit to Ukraine.
-
September 27, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine Prepares for Another Winter at War
-
September 26, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Experts Say Russia Continues to Commit War Crimes
-
-