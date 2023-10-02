Accessibility links

Flashpoint Ukraine

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: US Lawmakers Keep Government Open at Expense of Aid for Ukraine

The U.S. government averted a shutdown with little time to spare and without a deal on continuing aid for Ukraine. EU foreign ministers held their first-ever meeting outside the block, meeting in Kyiv as a show of support. The US Forest Service Helps Equip Ukrainian Volunteer Firefighters

