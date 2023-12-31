FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine Closes the Book on 2023 With Barrage of Russian Strikes and Uncertainty for the Next Chapter

Ukraine ends 2023 coping with a barrage of deadly Russian attacks and uncertainty over continued Western aid. Henry Ridgwell takes a look back. The last year started with a number of successes in Ukraine's efforts to stave off invading Russian forces but ended with disappointment over in its counteroffensive efforts. Ukraine war correspondent Christopher Miller discusses the successes and challenges that lie ahead for Ukraine. The war is taking a toll on school children yearning to get back to the classroom. And while citizens were lining up to enlist in Ukraine's military at the start of the war, Reuters reporter Lauren Anthony says it's a very different picture now.