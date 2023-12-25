FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine Marks Another Christmas Fighting Off Russian Drones and Missiles

Ukraine observed Christmas on Monday, the first time the country has officially marked the holiday on December 25 rather than the January 7 date followed by some Orthodox countries, including Russia. Ukraine’s air force on Monday reported that it shot down two Russian fighter jets during the night along with two cruise missiles and 28 Shahed-type drones. Anna Chernikova discusses the somber mood in Ukraine with another Christmas battling Russia’s invasion. Henry Ridgwell reports on the year ending with neither side appears able to make a significant breakthrough — and little sign that Kyiv and Moscow are prepared to negotiate a peace deal. Lisa Schlein in Geneva reports the World Health Organization has issued a dire warning of millions of civilians will be at risk of increased illness during the long, brutally cold winter in Ukraine. Aggressive behavior by Russia and Belarus in Eastern Europe has pushed neighboring countries working to significantly bolster their border security significantly. VOA Eastern Europe chief Myroslava Gongadze reports from the Estonian border with Russia.