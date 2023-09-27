Accessibility links

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine Prepares for Another Winter at War

Ukrainians prepare for another winter of Russia's invasion amid growing concerns over attacks on its energy infrastructure. Vladimir Putin reported to give his military leaders a deadline to stop Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Ukraine is not just using drones in combat; they're also saving civilians.

