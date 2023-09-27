FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine Prepares for Another Winter at War
Ukrainians prepare for another winter of Russia's invasion amid growing concerns over attacks on its energy infrastructure. Vladimir Putin reported to give his military leaders a deadline to stop Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Ukraine is not just using drones in combat; they're also saving civilians.
Episodes
-
September 26, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Experts Say Russia Continues to Commit War Crimes
-
-
-
-
-
September 19, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Biden Urges World Leaders to Stand with Ukraine